Short Interest in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Decreases By 26.0%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 538,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.