Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Expands By 26.6%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 14.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II Price Performance

SCOB remained flat at $10.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,630. The company has a market cap of $436.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of -0.01. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

