Short Interest in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Increases By 19.9%

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Professional Stock Down 1.1 %

PFHD traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. 43,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. Professional has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Professional alerts:

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Professional had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional

Professional Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,661,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Professional during the third quarter worth $5,528,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Professional by 457.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 241,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 29.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 160,889 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Professional by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,197 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.