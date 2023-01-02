Short Interest in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Increases By 19.9%

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
PFHD traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. 43,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. Professional has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.18.
Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Professional had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.
