Short Interest in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Increases By 23.3%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,500 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 496,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Pixelworks stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 554,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,017. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

PXLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Pixelworks to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pixelworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 23,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $36,511.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,364,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pixelworks by 77.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pixelworks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pixelworks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 165.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

