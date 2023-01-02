Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Rises By 21.7%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:PNFPP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.35. 16,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,059. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFPP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.