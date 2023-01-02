Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Rises By 21.7%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PNFPP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.35. 16,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,059. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

