Short Interest in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Increases By 23.9%

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,070,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 21,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 86.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 104.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in onsemi by 73.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $1,831,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

