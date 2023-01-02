Short Interest in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Increases By 23.9%

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,070,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 21,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 86.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 104.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in onsemi by 73.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $1,831,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Stock Down 0.5 %

ON stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

