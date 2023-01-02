Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Decreases By 19.4%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

MTSFY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.34. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $52.29 and a 12 month high of $70.34.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitsui Fudosan from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.