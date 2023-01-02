Short Interest in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Drops By 29.6%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,300 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MBIA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MBI traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,610. MBIA has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MBIA in the first quarter worth about $89,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in MBIA in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MBIA in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MBIA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MBIA by 164.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBIA Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on MBI. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

