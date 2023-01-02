Short Interest in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Increases By 20.5%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Matinas BioPharma Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. 2,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,058. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Matinas BioPharma

About Matinas BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 14.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

