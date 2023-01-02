Short Interest in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Increases By 15.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 42,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.42. 456,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,535,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

