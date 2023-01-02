Short Interest in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Declines By 14.8%

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 0.5 %

LNW traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.60. 13,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 155.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNW. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie started coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

