Short Interest in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Increases By 15.1%

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,300 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 676,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $261.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $180.05 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

