Short Interest in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Decreases By 28.9%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KCGI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,963. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.