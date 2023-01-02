Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Decreases By 18.4%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JREIF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4,243.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,416.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4,452.79. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $4,243.73 and a 1-year high of $4,243.73.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

