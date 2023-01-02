Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Decreases By 18.4%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of JREIF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4,243.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,416.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4,452.79. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $4,243.73 and a 1-year high of $4,243.73.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Real Estate Investment (JREIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.