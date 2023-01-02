Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Increases By 13.3%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,778,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

IBKR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.35. 20,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $81.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

