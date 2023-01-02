Short Interest in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Increases By 13.3%

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Iconic Sports Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ICNC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. 148,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iconic Sports Acquisition
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICNC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,348,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 382,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 342,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 117,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Iconic Sports Acquisition Company Profile
Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.
Featured Stories
