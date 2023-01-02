Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Increases By 34.4%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,849,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 1,376,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,490.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

