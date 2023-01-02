Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Increases By 34.4%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,849,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 1,376,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,490.0 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Husqvarna AB (publ) (HUSQF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.