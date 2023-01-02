Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Decreases By 28.6%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HDFC Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $14,197,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 208,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.41. 15,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

