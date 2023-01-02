Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Drops By 40.0%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 4.5 %

HRGLY stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRGLY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 925 ($11.16) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.29) to GBX 780 ($9.41) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,243.17.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.