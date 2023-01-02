Short Interest in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Expands By 39.6%

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GLLIR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 6,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Globalink Investment has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

Institutional Trading of Globalink Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLLIR. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Globalink Investment by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

