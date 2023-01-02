Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Decreases By 18.2%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Glanbia Price Performance

Shares of GLAPF stock remained flat at $12.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

