Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Increases By 41.7%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,911,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 2,054,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,188. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

