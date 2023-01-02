Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Grows By 30.4%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,214. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin P. Christian acquired 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at $249,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,475 shares of company stock worth $508,644. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 377,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 135,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $224.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.51.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.25). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.