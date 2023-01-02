Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Rises By 41.3%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

NYSE:FNF opened at $37.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

