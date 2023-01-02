Short Interest in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Grows By 31.7%

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.60. 2,076,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

