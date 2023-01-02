Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Decreases By 15.0%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Emerson Radio Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Radio stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,886. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

