Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Expands By 34.0%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dynatronics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Dynatronics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. 76,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.21. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatronics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.