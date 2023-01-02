Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Declines By 14.2%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,324,200 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 2,707,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,106.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLMAF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.22.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.64. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

