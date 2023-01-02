Short Interest in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Decreases By 22.7%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 42,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total value of $273,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $5.55 on Friday, hitting $185.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,946. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $213.50. The stock has a market cap of $558.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.92.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $5.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $22.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

