Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Rises By 12.3%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 83,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CPSH stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.69. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,177. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
