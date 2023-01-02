Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Rises By 12.3%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 83,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPSH stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.69. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,177. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

