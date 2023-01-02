Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Drops By 18.2%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 606,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.96. 5,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,568. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $974.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $48.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 5,555.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Camtek by 8.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

