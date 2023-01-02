Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Drops By 18.2%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 606,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.96. 5,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,568. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $974.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $48.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
