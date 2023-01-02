Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Drops By 14.9%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BuzzFeed by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

About BuzzFeed

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.69. 11,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $93.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.