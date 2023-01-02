Short Interest in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expands By 23.0%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Brinker International by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brinker International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,604. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

