Short Interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Drops By 20.2%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,580,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 35,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
Shares of BlackBerry stock remained flat at $3.26 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,189,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,687. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in BlackBerry by 73.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after purchasing an additional 923,553 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BlackBerry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
