Short Interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Drops By 20.2%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,580,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 35,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BlackBerry stock remained flat at $3.26 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,189,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,687. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 574,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,755. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in BlackBerry by 73.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after purchasing an additional 923,553 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BlackBerry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

