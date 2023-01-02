Short Interest in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expands By 39.7%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 136,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 816,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

