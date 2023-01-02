Short Interest in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Declines By 15.9%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 10,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

BMO stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $90.60. 15,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,604. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 135.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

