Short Interest in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Declines By 19.7%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.00.

Get AON alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 102.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,700,000 after acquiring an additional 54,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,578. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. AON has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.