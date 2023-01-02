Seele-N (SEELE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $367,297.87

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $367,297.87 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037572 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00227019 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0016219 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $386,100.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.