Seele-N (SEELE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $367,297.87

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $367,297.87 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013597 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037466 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037572 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001083 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005958 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018195 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00227019 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003858 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
