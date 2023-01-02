SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $70.14 Average PT from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.14.

Several research firms recently commented on SEAS. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,903,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,549,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.20). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 124.48% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $565.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

