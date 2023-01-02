SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $70.14 Average PT from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.14.
Several research firms recently commented on SEAS. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment
In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,903,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.20). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 124.48% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $565.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.