Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.21. 399,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,561. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

