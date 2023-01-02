Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Sasol Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. Sasol has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Sasol alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 37,900.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 41.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.