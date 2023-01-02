Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Volume Hits $870.27

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.01 million and approximately $870.27 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.15 or 0.07280738 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00032339 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

