Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of -11.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter valued at $113,432,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 41.0% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,714 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Samsara by 18.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 809,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Samsara by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
