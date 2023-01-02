Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.92-$4.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.99 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.37 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $132.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $256.87. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.85.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,936 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,569. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 33.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

