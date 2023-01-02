Safe Price Tops $6.12 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.12 or 0.00036719 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $127.44 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00111004 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00188269 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00056687 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.24807575 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

