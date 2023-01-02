Rocket Pool ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $216.44 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,286.93 or 0.07760288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $216.44 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,183 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,287.4853645 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,925,250.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

