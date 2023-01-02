Reviewing Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) & Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Novonix and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Solid Power 392.40% 6.09% 5.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Novonix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million 81.64 -$51.83 million N/A N/A Solid Power $2.71 million 164.78 $18.09 million N/A N/A

This table compares Novonix and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novonix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novonix and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29

Solid Power has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 167.72%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Novonix.

Summary

Solid Power beats Novonix on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

