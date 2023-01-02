Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBCAA shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.92. 7,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,826. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $808.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.31. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $73.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

