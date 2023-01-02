Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,963,000 after purchasing an additional 261,250 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.2 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.09 and its 200-day moving average is $189.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,198,208 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

