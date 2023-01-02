Relay Token Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $1.06 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Relay Token has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

